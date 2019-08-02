Doctor accused of rape waives extradition

Staff report

CANFIELD

An ex-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital emergency room doctor is returning to Ohio to face charges of raping a young girl.

Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss, 51, of Montereale Drive, Canfield, waived his Thursday extradition hearing in Broward County, Fla., where he has remained jailed without bond since his arrest in July at a Florida airport. He is now heading to Ashland County, where he was indicted last month.

Aiad-Toss is accused of meeting a 12-year-old Ashland County girl for sex earlier this year, using an online “network of young teens,” and traveling to Ashland County on at least one occasion, according to prosecutors.

Aiad-Toss’ attorney Ian Friedman of Cleveland said the man will return to Ohio within 30 days, to be remanded to the custody of Ashland County authorities and await arraignment.

Friedman said Aiad-Toss plans to plead not guilty.

Aiad-Toss was removed from the schedule at the Boardman hospital after the charges surfaced, a Mercy Health spokesman said.

If convicted, he could face life in prison, Ashland County prosecutors said.

Anyone with information about Aiad-Toss that could help the investigation is urged to call Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell’s office at 419-289-8857.