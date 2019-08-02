COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jason R. Sykes, 30, of 4434 Burkey Road, Austintown, and Kalla M. Daff-Gardner, 25, of 218 E. Park Ave., Hubbard.

Arek S. Hively, 22, of 6959 Leffingwell Road, Canfield, and Abigail Briggs Lamancusa, 24, of same.

Matthew R. Hanis, 29, of 30 Carter Circle, Apartment 1, Boardman, and Kathleen E. Welsh, 30, of same.

Anthony J. Colaizzi, 42, of 2874 E. South Range Road, New Springfield, and Julianna Micale-Kunselman, 50, of 3712 College Ave., Beaver Falls, Pa.

DOCKET

Brittany A. Brandt et al v. Shannon M. Benzenhoefer et al, settled and dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Corrine L. Sanderson et al, foreclosure.

Yolanda Bracetty et al v. Vision Property Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Maureen A. Smith et al, foreclosure.

Brandy Goodwin et al v. Randall Renkenberger, order of magistrate.

Darwin Minnis v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Tippecanoe Woods Homeowners Association Inc. v. Paul A. Bindas Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Melanie N. Yesovich v. Clint A. Chamberlain et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lorna D. Boothe et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Russo v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, dismissed.

Jerilyn B. Cromartie et al v. Sahra M. Rogers, order of magistrate.

Great American Life Insurance Co. v. Timothy Dewberry et al, dismissed.

Stephen Varga v. Jerry J. Mihalcak, order of magistrate.

Ashley Roberson v. Addison G. Fluent III, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Elaine Harris et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Raymond A. Nagle et al, order of magistrate.

Christopher Bush v. Cierra M. Vassallo et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jennifer Martin et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. William D. O’Neil et al, foreclosure.

City of Campbell v. Michele M. Esposito, dismissed.

American Advisors Group v. Helen T. Crum et al, order of magistrate.

Milton J. Gonzalez Jr. v. Kaleel Brothers Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Willie Coleman v. Rainbow International of Youngstown LLC, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. Mary Hrynda et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Matthew J. Batcho et al, dismissed.

Genisys Credit Union v. Bradley J. Smith, order of magistrate.

Carouthers Management and Consulting LLC v. Avaran Management Group LLC et al, decision of magistrate.

Maximillian A. Stanton v. Thomas M. Glines et al, order of magistrate.

Blazer Resources LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Waste Management of Ohio Inc. v. James Delgratta et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank NA v. Tammy Rogenski et al, order of magistrate.

Michael L. Hoza Jr. et al v. Arms Trucking Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Rose Lathrop et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Nicole M. Pugh et al v. James Spencer et al, dismissed.

Bobbie J. Dotson v. James W. Henderson Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

April Brown v. PPD Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ditommaso and Son Construction Ltd. v. K and M Contracting of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia A. Gorsky et al v. Scott T. McColl et al, order of magistrate.

Louis Deszaran Jr. v. Mark A. Johnson et al, settled and dismissed.

Sean Stephens et al v. Xiaolou Yang et al, settled and dismissed.