Columbus bump stock ban in effect after appeals court ruling
COLUMBUS (AP) — A state appeals court decision means Ohio’s capital city has resumed banning bump stocks, a gun accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to be fired rapidly.
Two gun rights groups sued Columbus after it enacted the ban last year.
A Franklin County judge then ruled that municipalities can’t regulate bump stocks under state law. But The Columbus Dispatch reports the 10th District Court of Appeals reversed that decision Thursday and sent the case back to county court for further proceedings.
The court also found the firearms groups don’t have standing to participate in the case. It moves forward with a gun-rights activist as the plaintiff.
City Attorney Zach Klein says Columbus will continue to defend the ban, which is back in effect, at least for now.
