Canfield schools drug-testing policy questioned

CANFIELD

A few dozen Canfield schools parents heard a comprehensive presentation Thursday on the district’s new student drug-testing policy, which will take effect this coming school year.

Superintendent Alex Geordan said the policy seeks to undermine peer pressure.

“We will arm youngsters not only with the knowledge but a reason not to use,” he said. “We want to help our youth. That’s the bottom line here.”

Beginning this school year, students who drive to school or participate in athletics or marching band must take initial urine tests for alcohol, nicotine or other drugs, then submit to random tests each quarter. Failures will result in discipline and communications with failing students’ families.

“Is this because there are problems with drugs in school?” asked one attendee on a note card addressed by Geordan.

“Can I say we have youngsters in our schools today that could possibly be using? Yes,” he responded. “It’s not like we’re finding items on youngsters. It’s not like we’re witnessing [drug] deals going on. … Are [drugs] evident? I don’t know. You tell me. You’re the parents.”

Under the policy’s nonpunitive, self-referral mechanism, through which students can – one time only – admit to using one of the tested substances and are instead referred to help programs. Parents of K-12 students who won’t be required to test may also opt in their students for testing.

In both of the above cases, the costs of the tests for those students will go to parents, Geordan said.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Tina Hanley, whose sophomore student plays soccer and will soon be driving to school. “I think it promotes safety among the students and the staff. … It’s an opportunity for kids to get help that may need it – [and] parents don’t realize [it’s] going on.”

Gregg Horvat, father to an incoming freshman who plays in marching band, said he feels the policy is overall “a very positive thing” but one he hopes the district continues to refine.

The district’s initial round of testing begins at noon Wednesday at the school, when marching band and fall sports athletes must screen. Football players will then test at 3 p.m. that day. Driving students are set for testing at noon Thursday.

The school’s testing agency, On Demand Drug Testing, will also offer walk-in services for students who can’t make those dates due to extenuating circumstances from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at its Austintown location, 5760 Patriot Blvd. Students must bring a valid photo ID or a parent who has an ID.

Students who are absent for random testing or unable to provide a sample won’t be able to play sports or in the band or park at the school until they can schedule a retest and provide a sample.

If students or their parents don’t consent to the testing, they’ll also be barred, per the policy.