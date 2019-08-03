Bond reduced for 1 of 2 suspects in internet sale case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond for one of two men suspected in a July 30 robbery of a Hookstown, Pa., man who was trying to sell a video game system to someone he met over the internet was reduced Friday in municipal court.

Bennie Poole, 19, of North Evanston Avenue, will be placed on house arrest if he manages to post his $15,000 bond, which was reduced from $25,000 by Magistrate Anthony Sertick in municipal court after prosecutors and defense attorneys recommended the reduction.

Bond for another suspect, Nathaniel Carter, also 19, of Winona Drive, was continued. His bond is $25,000.

Both cases were sent to a Mahoning County grand jury.

