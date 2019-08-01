Y'town BOE places levy on November ballot

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Board of Education voted 4-2 at a special meeting Thursday to place an emergency renewal of the school district’s 10.7-mill property tax levy on the November ballot.

School board members voting yes on the resolution to place the four-year levy on the ballot were President Brenda Kimble, ; Vice President Michael Murphy, Tina Cvetkovich and Ronald Shadd, Kimble’s son. Opposed to the resolution were Jackie Adair and Dario Hunter. Board member Corrine Sanderson was absent.

The levy, originally passed in 2008 and renewed in 2012, generates $5, 291, 510 per year and costs the owner of a $50,000 home $164 annually.

Justin M. Jennings, the district’s new CEO as of Thursday, presented a letter to the board urging it to place the levy on the ballot.

“Continuation of the tax levy is necessary for the proper operation of the Youngstown City School District,” he wrote.

