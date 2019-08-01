Youngstown voters will see renewal school levy on fall ballot

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Board of Education voted 4-2 to place an emergency renewal of the school district’s 10.7-mill property tax levy on the November ballot.

School board members voting yes on the resolution to place the four-year levy on the ballot were Brenda Kimble, board president; Michael Murphy, board vice president; and members Tina Cvetkovich and Ronald Shadd. Opposed to the resolution were Jackie Adair and Dario Hunter. Board member Corrine Sanderson was absent.

The levy, which was originally passed in 2008 and renewed in 2012, generates $5,291,510 per year and costs the owner of a $50,000 home $164 annually.

The district’s new CEO who took office today, Justin M. Jennings, presented a letter to the board urging the levy be placed on the ballot.

“Continuation of the tax levy is necessary for the proper operation of the Youngstown City School District,” he said in his levy.

