Youngstown voters will see renewal school levy on fall ballot
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Board of Education voted 4-2 to place an emergency renewal of the school district’s 10.7-mill property tax levy on the November ballot.
School board members voting yes on the resolution to place the four-year levy on the ballot were Brenda Kimble, board president; Michael Murphy, board vice president; and members Tina Cvetkovich and Ronald Shadd. Opposed to the resolution were Jackie Adair and Dario Hunter. Board member Corrine Sanderson was absent.
The levy, which was originally passed in 2008 and renewed in 2012, generates $5,291,510 per year and costs the owner of a $50,000 home $164 annually.
The district’s new CEO who took office today, Justin M. Jennings, presented a letter to the board urging the levy be placed on the ballot.
“Continuation of the tax levy is necessary for the proper operation of the Youngstown City School District,” he said in his levy.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- May 12, 2015 10:55 p.m.
Youngstown schools to ask for levy renewal, despite objection
- August 5, 2008 12:09 a.m.
Boardman school board approves renewal levy for November ballot
- June 25, 2007 8:37 p.m.
Howland voters to see two renewal school levies in fall
- May 13, 2015 12:09 a.m.
Youngstown school district voters will see levy renewal
- December 21, 2003 midnight
MAHONING VALLEY Many tax issues due on ballots
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.