Youngstown man indicted on federal drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

An indictment unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio said a North Side man had eight guns when federal agents searched his home in 2017.

Jamaar Kimble, 38, was charged with attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine, intent to distribute cocaine, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The charges come after a Jan. 31, 2017, search warrant was served at a Cordova Avenue home where members of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration found 15 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, four .40-caliber handguns, a 9mm handgun, two .380-caliber handguns and a .357-caliber handgun.

The indictment was issued May 8 but unsealed when Kimble was arrested Wednesday. He was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Kimble will be held pending a detention hearing on Aug. 15.