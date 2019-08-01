Woman charged following assault on manager at business

WARREN

Zariyah Diggs, 23, of Palmyra Road Southwest was charged with felonious assault today after police say she assaulted her former employer Wednesday morning in a dispute at her former workplace on North River Road.

Police were called to Laird Technologies, 655 North River, where the business manager was found on top of Diggs holding her down. The manager was bleeding from above one eye.

Police handcuffed Diggs, who said she was pregnant. Police learned that Diggs was being escorted off of the property after getting her belongings when she attempted to return to the building.

When that request was refused, she hit the manager in the face twice with her hand, which held her cell phone, what a witness called a "hammer punch" that involved the bottom of the cell phone being used as a weapon.

The manager took her to the ground and held her until police arrived. No hearing has been scheduled in the case. Diggs was arrested and held in the county jail on a warrant.