Virginia carnival worker indicted in Mahoning grand jury
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a carnival worker from Virginia for the June 12 shooting of a man on the West Side.
Matt Reid, 34, faces charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Reid has been in the county jail since his arrest for the early morning shooting June 12, which wounded a man in the stomach at a rowhouse in the 800 block of Steel Street.
For more on this and other indictments, read Friday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.
