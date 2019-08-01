U.S. House's last black Republican to retire
SAN ANTONIO (AP)
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, an ex-CIA undercover officer and the lone black Republican in the House of Representatives, says he won't seek a third term next year.
The San Antonio Republican's announcement came in a Thursday statement posted on his House web page. He's the third Texas Republican to announce that he won't seek re-election to the House, joining Michael Conaway of Midland and Pete Olson of Sugar Land .
Hurd says he wants to work in the private sector toward solutions to "problems at the nexus between technology and national security."
Hurd has served the sprawling 23rd Congressional District, a 71 percent Latino district extending from San Antonio to El Paso. He was one of only four House Republicans to vote to condemn President Donald Trump's racist tweets taunting four Democratic congresswomen.
