Some Reds fans use team's cap as MAGA substitute

CINCINNATI (AP) — For some of President Donald Trump's fans, there was no need to buy any of the bright-red "Make America Great Again" hats being hawked by vendors around the site of tonight's rally.

They just put on their hometown Cincinnati Reds baseball team's caps.

Scott Bippus of Hamilton, Ohio, wore a Reds cap with a flag design, saying it worked out well for the rally. His 18-year-old son, Christian, has soured on the recently struggling Reds and bought a MAGA cap.

Anti-Trump demonstrator Gary Skitt is among fans shunning their favorite team's red caps. He wore a cap that was half-white and a duller red than the team's official cap. He says he stopped wearing his bright-red cap when friends asked if he had "gone to the other side."