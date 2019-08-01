Senators, Workhorse to meet Friday to discuss Lordstown deal

LORDSTOWN — State Sens. Sean J. O’Brien and Michael Rulli will travel Friday to the headquarters of Workhorse to discuss with company leaders their interest in purchasing the idled General Motors plant in Lordstown.

“Sen. Rulli and I look forward to sitting down once again with leaders at Workhorse to discuss the possibility of them purchasing and bringing the production of new electric vehicles to the GM Lordstown plant in my district,” said O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd. “Our last meeting was very productive, and we hope to continue making progress on that front, with an eye toward bringing jobs back to our corner of the state.”

A manufacturer of all-electric utility trucks, Workhorse is interested in purchasing the Lordstown plant.

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday in Lancaster, Ohio, that Workhorse “just this week secured the financing to move forward to keep jobs in that community [Lordstown], and we’re going to continue to look for ways to support that.”

But local officials working to find a company for the GM complex said they don’t know what Pence is talking about.

“Sen. O’Brien and I are determined to put this situation to bed and breathe new life into the Lordstown plant,” said Rulli of Salem, R-3rd. “Working with Workhorse and all interested parties to bring a new product to this plant would go far toward revitalizing the Valley.”