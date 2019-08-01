POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

July 26

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a shed at a township residence and removed a 21-inch push mower, a leaf blower and a weed trimmer, for an estimated $1,160 loss.

July 28

Assault/criminal damaging: A man reportedly was injured during an assault at his Center Road apartment. Also, two window panes and a cellphone were damaged.

BOARDMAN

July 25

Attempted fraud: A Brookfield Avenue man told police that after having contacted a cyber security company, he was informed the company supposedly no longer provided services in Ohio, and that he would receive a $635 refund to his bank account. A second caller then claimed a mistake had been made when $5,635 was deposited into the account instead of the original figure, and that he would need to go to a bank in Daly City, Calif., and wire $5,000 to a San Francisco address. The victim’s local bank mentioned, however, that no such money had been deposited and that it was a scam, a report stated.

Burglary: Someone broke into an attached garage in the 400 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, from which two bicycles were stolen.

Child endangerment: Mary L. Chiera, 45, was taken into custody at her Sylvia Lane residence on a felony child-endangering charge after a situation July 16 in which a driver with Independent Taxi in Youngstown reported having picked the Boardman woman up to take her to an appointment in Liberty while a 10-year-old girl was left alone at the home before she was reported missing. The girl was found safe a short time later at a Hopkins Road residence and alleged having been left alone for several hours, a report indicated.

Theft: Poland Village authorities handed to Boardman police Latoya L. Johnson, 31, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant accusing her of stealing $108 worth of merchandise July 15 from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: A township man noticed his wallet had been taken while he patronized a Doral Drive big-box store.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A woman reportedly rented a 2018 Nissan Altima from Enterprise Rent-a-Car, 7880 Market St., but failed to return it on or near the agreed-upon time.

Threats: Corey E. Burkey of Salinas Trail, Boardman, surrendered at Boardman Area Court on Market Street on a charge of making domestic-violence threats, related to a situation in mid-July in which his soon-to-be former wife alleged Burkey, 35, called and made various threats regarding custody of their children and other relationship issues.

Trespassing: Police answered a complaint about a man asking customers for money at Walmart, where they filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Albert J. Stefek, 47, of North Heights Road, Youngstown. Stefek was in the big-box discount store in violation of a Feb. 5 warning to stay off the property, a report showed.

Theft: A Pulaski, Pa., woman noticed her wallet missing while at a Market Street gas station.

Theft: Housekeeping staff at Days Inn, 7393 South Ave., discovered 13 towels and a floor mat missing from a room after the guest had recently checked out.

Theft: Cymone A.B. Moore, 25, of Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing about $148 worth of property by removing higher price tags from some merchandise and replacing those with lower-priced ones, or self-scanning one item while placing others on top of it.

Trespassing: An Indianola Road woman told officers a man knocked on her door, peered through her windows and jumped over a fence into a neighbor’s backyard.

July 26

Counterfeit: A Walmart loss-prevention official reported having found two phony $100 bills that had been used to make purchases.

Theft: An Erskine Avenue woman saw that her son’s $90 bicycle had been taken from their backyard.

Theft: A man reportedly stole an 8-ampere hammer drill valued at $199 from Lowe’s, 1100 Doral Drive.

Weapon: Authorities responded to possible gunfire in the 8200 block of Stadler Avenue before charging Jacob E.O. Morgan of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, with one misdemeanor count each of using a weapon while intoxicated and inducing panic. An inebriated Morgan, 30, was found in a nearby wooded area holding two unfired .223-caliber bullets from an AR-15 rifle he admitted having shot into the ground, a report indicated.

Theft: Stacey A. Muldrew-Barlow, 54, of Shehy Street, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of $69 worth of socks and other items from Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd.

July 27

Arrest: Authorities responded to a possible fight at a South Avenue restaurant before charging Jason E. Thompson, 31, of Harker Heights, Texas, with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and vandalism. After causing a scene at the business, an intoxicated Thompson refused several times to stop for officers before shoving one of them in the chest; he also flailed about while being arrested, then struck his head on a window to a cruiser, a report showed.

Burglary: Occurred in a garage in the 4000 block of Hudson Drive. Stolen were two bicycles and credit cards that apparently were used fraudulently.

Thefts: Youngstown police in the 3700 block of Market Street handed to township authorities Daphney T. Dates, 51, who was wanted on two theft warrants. Dates, of East Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of stealing about $180 worth of merchandise Feb. 7 from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave., as well as $50 worth of items about a month later from the discount store.

Fraud: A Glenwood Avenue woman discovered a total of $8,073 missing from her checking and savings accounts, and that someone without permission had transferred some funds from one account to the other.

Identity fraud: A Youngstown woman alleged a family member used her identification to make purchases and while dealing with law-enforcement personnel after she received a citation from Boardman Area Court that she did not recognize.

Theft: James E. Toriello, 58, of South Avenue, Boardman, was taken into custody at a bus stop near Walmart, then charged with stealing about $12 worth of food items from the business.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly fled after having taken a $250 pair of shoes from Foot Locker in Southern Park Mall.

Menacing: A Lockwood Boulevard woman said a neighbor has been screaming a litany of obscenities at her and her family.

Theft: A man reported a $250 cellphone card missing from his vehicle while he visited his mother’s Mill Creek Boulevard home.

Theft: A Boardman woman noticed $760 missing from her purse when she was at a Tiffany Boulevard motel visiting family members from out of town.

July 28

Arrest: Officers responded to an alarm at a home in the 6000 block of Glenridge Road, where they picked up John C. Houck, 56, after the homeowner reportedly saw him standing in her backyard and told police she did not know him. Youngstown authorities wanted Houck, of Oakridge Drive, Boardman, on a felony-vandalism charge.

Criminal damaging: A car in the 8000 block of Hunters Cove Drive was found with a shattered rear windshield. The repair estimate was $1,000.

Criminal mischief: A woman saw that her Turnberry Drive residence had been pelted with eggs.

Theft: A man discovered his wallet missing from his South Schenley Avenue apartment.

Trespassing: A Mill Creek Boulevard man noticed someone had gone through his car, though it appeared nothing was missing.

Drugs: Officers rushed to an apartment in the 100 block of Lemans Drive regarding a woman who was not breathing before charging Kellie M. Handy, 38, of Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as Charles G. Ratliff, 78, of Chicago Avenue, Youngstown, with tampering with evidence. Handy had in her purse a suspected crack-cocaine pipe and a powder that appeared to be a mix of pills and suspected heroin that tested positive for fentanyl and heroin; in addition, Ratliff tried to leave the apartment with the purse before police stopped him, they alleged.

July 29

Aggravated menacing: A Walmart employee told officers a man called asking a series of personal questions and warned that she would be hurt if she refused to answer them.

Fraud: A Lockwood Boulevard woman learned that about $9,900 had been electronically transferred from her savings account without authorization as she reviewed her bank statement.

Theft: Jeremy L. Keffer, 30, of Erskine Avenue, Boardman, was charged in the theft of $26 worth of food and beverages from Dollar General, 4996 Market St.

Theft: Two women reportedly left Outback Steakhouse, 1320 Boardman-Poland Road, after having paid only a portion of their $63 food bill.

Harassment: A worker for a Boardman-Poland Road business told authorities a man called to harass several female employees, which included asking them questions that were sexual in nature.

Theft: A Pine Hill Drive woman reported a $38,249 diamond engagement ring stolen or missing from her residence.

Vandalism: A manager for Taco Bell, 458 Boardman-Canfield Road, discovered that while opening the fast-food restaurant, a double-pane window had been shattered. Damage was estimated at $1,000.