Poland Twp. road repaving program underway

Staff report

POLAND

The township road repaving project is underway, and trustees tentatively chose a bid for another portion of the project.

Lindy Paving of Pennsylvania was tentatively chosen to pave the roads funded by the Ohio Public Works Commission grant that the township received. Lindy also is paving the portion funded by a $4.5 million bond issue passed in November.

The roads in this part of the project include Clovermeade Avenue and Quarry Road.

The portion of the project underway is about a quarter of the way done, said Gary Diorio, project manager with engineering firm MS Consultants of Youngstown.

He informed the trustees that, at this point in the project, the township is about $30,000 over budget, because some paved cul-de-sacs were underestimated in size.

“So far, everything’s looking good. We’re just worried about those cul-de-sacs, but no need to panic just yet. We’ll keep track,” Diorio said.

At Wednesday’s trustee meeting, Diorio proposed changes to his contract to compensate for administrative work regarding the project.

A schedule of the roads to be repaved can be found on the township’s website, at: https://polandtownship.com and click on the paving schedule link.