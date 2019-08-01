Poland Twp. road repaving program underway
Staff report
POLAND
The township road repaving project is underway, and trustees tentatively chose a bid for another portion of the project.
Lindy Paving of Pennsylvania was tentatively chosen to pave the roads funded by the Ohio Public Works Commission grant that the township received. Lindy also is paving the portion funded by a $4.5 million bond issue passed in November.
The roads in this part of the project include Clovermeade Avenue and Quarry Road.
The portion of the project underway is about a quarter of the way done, said Gary Diorio, project manager with engineering firm MS Consultants of Youngstown.
He informed the trustees that, at this point in the project, the township is about $30,000 over budget, because some paved cul-de-sacs were underestimated in size.
“So far, everything’s looking good. We’re just worried about those cul-de-sacs, but no need to panic just yet. We’ll keep track,” Diorio said.
At Wednesday’s trustee meeting, Diorio proposed changes to his contract to compensate for administrative work regarding the project.
A schedule of the roads to be repaved can be found on the township’s website, at: https://polandtownship.com and click on the paving schedule link.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 31, 2019 9:55 p.m.
Repaving underway in Poland Twp.
- July 1, 2015 11:08 a.m.
Boardman trustees vote to award contract for 2015 paving
- July 5, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Poland Twp. road paving begins Monday
- May 25, 2006 midnight
Weathersfield trustees award $76,719 repaving contract
- January 30, 2019 12:07 a.m.
HomeGoods seeks guidance from Lordstown
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.