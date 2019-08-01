Pair arrested in Campbell raid

CAMPBELL

Police recovered a 9mm handgun, more than 10 grams of heroin and marijuana after serving a search warrant just after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a 113 Gordon Ave. home.

Arrested on drug charges are Tierra McIntosh, 33 and Jarvis Sanders, 39. Both listed the home as their address on police reports.

Reports said they are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Chief Pat Kelly said the warrant was served after an investigation by the department’s Street Crimes Unit.