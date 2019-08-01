Pair arrested in Campbell raid
CAMPBELL
Police recovered a 9mm handgun, more than 10 grams of heroin and marijuana after serving a search warrant just after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a 113 Gordon Ave. home.
Arrested on drug charges are Tierra McIntosh, 33 and Jarvis Sanders, 39. Both listed the home as their address on police reports.
Reports said they are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Chief Pat Kelly said the warrant was served after an investigation by the department’s Street Crimes Unit.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 30, 2014 12:03 a.m.
Youngstown police make arrests in drug raids
- May 12, 2017 midnight
Youngstown drug raids results in arrests
- May 11, 2017 9:31 a.m.
Arrests made after drug raids overnight in Youngstown
- August 27, 2015 midnight
Campbell man faces drug charges following raid of house
- May 2, 2019 11:15 a.m.
YPD raids two houses
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.