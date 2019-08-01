Pa. woman in wheelchair crossing street in dense fog hit, killed
KITTANNING, Pa. (AP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a woman in a wheelchair crossing the street in dense fog was hit by a pickup truck and killed.
Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers says 53-year-old Sylvia Denslow was crossing the road after leaving a convenience store in Kittanning, about 45 miles north of Pittsburgh, about 5:30 a.m. today when she was struck by the Ford F-150.
Pennsylvania State Police say she’d been staying at hotel near the convenience store for a few days but was essentially homeless.
Myers says Denslow was with her boyfriend but he told authorities he was holding coffee and not pushing Denslow’s chair when she was hit.
