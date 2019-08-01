Pa. woman in wheelchair crossing street in dense fog hit, killed


August 1, 2019 at 1:25p.m.

KITTANNING, Pa. (AP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a woman in a wheelchair crossing the street in dense fog was hit by a pickup truck and killed.

Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers says 53-year-old Sylvia Denslow was crossing the road after leaving a convenience store in Kittanning, about 45 miles north of Pittsburgh, about 5:30 a.m. today when she was struck by the Ford F-150.

Pennsylvania State Police say she’d been staying at hotel near the convenience store for a few days but was essentially homeless.

Myers says Denslow was with her boyfriend but he told authorities he was holding coffee and not pushing Denslow’s chair when she was hit.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900