Menards seeking compensation from Girard contractor

WARREN

Attorneys for Menards Inc. have asked a Trumbull County Common Pleas Court magistrate to order Girard demolition company DiPaolo Industrial Development to pay $294,201 in damages to Menards, while an attorney for DiPaolo argues Menards is not entitled to anything.

DiPaolo attorney Michael Partlow said in a recent filing his client “reserves the right to object” to the May ruling by Magistrate Jami Bishop that said DiPaolo breached its contract with Menards and must pay the amount needed to complete DiPaolo’s work. The magistrate said DiPaolo breached the contract by failing to complete demolition of the former Walmart store on Elm Road in Bazetta Township. A Menards store was later built on the site.

The ruling means DiPaolo Industrial, owned by Sergio DiPaolo of Girard, is not entitled to any of the money it sought from Menards, but Menards is entitled money from DiPaolo. The magistrate said DiPaolo owes Menards $137,405 for the money Menards paid McConnell Excavating to complete DiPaolo’s work. The ruling was part of a 2015 lawsuit Menards filed.

