Man sentenced for robbery
YOUNGSTOWN
An East Side man was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to seven years in prison for robbing an Austintown woman in November.
Kadamein Butler, 22, was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping with a firearm specification.
He is accused of robbing a 74-year-old Lanterman Road woman at gunpoint with another man.
Police were able to arrest Butler after one of the victim’s credit cards was used at the Walmart in Boardman.
