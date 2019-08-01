Man arrested in gas station robbery


August 1, 2019 at 1:55p.m.

BOARDMAN — A Boardman man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Shell gas station July 21, according to police reports.

A store clerk told police that Christopher Robinson, 20, approached the counter and said, “I don’t want to hurt anyone just give me the money.”

Store camera footage showed Robinson taking money out of the register and fleeing.

