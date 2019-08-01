Judge OKs plan to move closed e-school’s data to new servers

COLUMBUS

Data from what was once Ohio’s largest online charter school will be moved to a new server system to ensure it remains accessible and protected as related court cases and other reviews unfold.

People managing the assets of the now-defunct Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow say the current server system is old and at risk of failing. A Franklin County judge agreed Tuesday they can spend roughly $300,000 on an updated replacement that would be regularly backed up.

The data management company handling the work says it has received inquiries about the ECOT data from the FBI and the attorney general’s office.

The e-school abruptly closed last year after the state concluded student participation data didn’t justify all of ECOT’s public funding and moved to recoup tens of millions of dollars.

Judge to reconsider jail sentence for woman who fed strays

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio

A judge wants to take a second look at a 10-day jail sentence given to a 79-year-old woman for refusing to stop feeding stray cats in her suburban Cleveland neighborhood.

Cleveland.com reports that Garfield Heights Municipal Court Judge Jennifer Weiler wants to hear the case herself after a jail sentence handed down to Nancy Segula by a city magistrate last week was widely criticized.

Segula acknowledged repeatedly violating a city ordinance making it illegal for people to feed dogs and cats that aren’t their own. She was sentenced to jail after her fourth appearance in court for the violations.She said she lost her husband and her own cats in 2017, and she began feeding the cats because she’s lonely.

A new court date has not been set.

DeWine: Ohio having difficulty finding execution drugs

COLUMBUS

Ohio is still struggling to find supplies of lethal injection drugs amid fears it could be cut off from drugs needed for medicinal purposes if their makers learn they’re also being used for executions, Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday.

That has left the fate of executions in the near future in limbo. They have been on hold for months since DeWine ordered the prisons agency to find new drugs after a federal judge raised concerns about the constitutionality of Ohio’s current lethal injection system.

Associated Press