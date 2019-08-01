Gun found during raid


August 1, 2019 at 11:53a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit Wednesday found a loaded 9mm handgun, $729 cash and heroin while serving a warrant about 4:40 p.m. at a 347 E. Ravenwood Ave. home.

Arrested on gun and drug charges there was the homeowner, Arquise Miller, 29, who faces a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This is at least the third time Miller has been arrested with a gun since 2016. He is barred from having a gun because of a prior felony conviction.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900