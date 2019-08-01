Gun found during raid

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit Wednesday found a loaded 9mm handgun, $729 cash and heroin while serving a warrant about 4:40 p.m. at a 347 E. Ravenwood Ave. home.

Arrested on gun and drug charges there was the homeowner, Arquise Miller, 29, who faces a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This is at least the third time Miller has been arrested with a gun since 2016. He is barred from having a gun because of a prior felony conviction.