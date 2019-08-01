Greater Youngstown Italian Fest returns for 34th year

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

dastolfo@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The 34th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest will take over Central Square this weekend, where it will again create the unique atmosphere of an authentic city street festival.

There will be dozens of food vendors, boccie and morra, a beer and wine bar and nonstop Italian entertainment on two stages.

And in the middle of it all will be Steve Fazzini.

Clad in a tuxedo, the crooner strolls the festival singing Sinatra, and also serves as emcee for some of the entertainment in the evening.

He’s the first person you hear upon entering, and after 10 years or so in his role, Fazzini has become the face of the festival.

“He’s amazing,” said festival director John Rossetti, of Fazzini. “He sounds like the crooners from the 1950s and ’60s. When I hear him, I think back to Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. You’re transported to Las Vegas or New York.”

Fazzini is joined by local singer Jaclyn Hodos as street serenaders at the Italian fest.

The festival will open Friday and run through Sunday, although there will be a soft opening for lunch today.

About 15 food vendors will be open.

The festival sprawls over a few blocks along Federal Street across both sides of Central Square, with the Roma Stage, or main stage, between Phelps and Wick, and the beer tent between Champion and Wick.

Admission is $5 (free for children under 12). Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

The opening ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Friday on the Main Stage, where the Man and Woman of the Year will be announced, as well as the Youngstown State University scholarship recipients.

Musically, the festival will bring back its core of mainstays, including Jim Frank Trio, the Houseband, Butch Nichols, Del Sinchak, John Gabriele, Rex Taneri, the Ovations, Butch Nichols Orchestra and more.

On the topic of the future location of the festival, director Rossetti said the board is open to ideas.

The subject has come up because the new Community Alley will open later this summer in the area between the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and Covelli Centre. Community Alley is designed to be a gathering spot for festivals and other events. Part of it will be under the Market Street Bridge.

While Rossetti said the board will look into the location’s infrastructure, it is quite happy where it is now.

“I’m not sure if it could handle the electrical needs of 40 vendors,” said Rossetti, adding, “We are a street festival. We love Central Square and would prefer to stay there.”

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Wine and Beer Tent

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: John Gabriele

4-6 p.m.: Rex Taneri

6:30-8 p.m.: Vintage Vinyl

8:30-11 p.m.: Ovations with Marc Pupino

7 p.m.: Morra tournament starts

Roma Stage

5-6 p.m.: Opening ceremony

6-8 p.m.: Miss Italian Fest Pageant

8:30-11 p.m.: Gli Italiani

SATURDAY

Wine and Beer Tent

4-5 p.m.: Pasta eating contest

5-7 p.m.: Butch Nichols Band

8-11 p.m.: Bustin’ Loose

Roma Stage

4-6 p.m.: Jack Vasko Band

6:20-8:20 p.m.: Del Sinchak

8:45-10:30 p.m.: Gli Italiani

SUNDAY

Wine and Beer Tent

1-4 p.m.: Homemade wine contest

5-7 p.m.: Jim Frank Trio

8-11 p.m.: The HouseBand

Roma Stage

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Outdoor Mass

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Lowellville Band

2:30-4 p.m.: Little King and Queen Pageant

4:30-6:30 p.m.: Avanti Band

7-8:30 p.m.: The Cavaliers

9-10:45 p.m.: Butch Nichols

10:45 p.m.: Grand raffle drawing