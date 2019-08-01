GM reports second quarter earnings
DETROIT
General Motors Co. today reported solid second-quarter earnings, driven by the performance of North America and significant progress on transformational cost initiatives — driven by the successful rollout of full-size light-duty pickup trucks.
Second-quarter 2019 results:
GM +3% after solid quarter
EPS-diluted of $1.66 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.64, includes $(0.01) from Lyft and PSA revaluations.
Income of $2.4 billion, up 1.6% year over year.
Revenue of $36.1 billion.
GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $3.0 billion.
GM Financial EBT-adjusted of $0.5 billion.
