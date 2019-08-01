Domestic-violence case

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown man surrendered to authorities Tuesday after a domestic-violence incident June 29 that resulted in the victim falling from a moving vehicle, according to police reports.

Kevin Pullen, 40, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault.

Police found the victim on California Avenue, bleeding from the mouth with swelling on her head and scrapes on her arms and legs.

Police wrote that she said, “He beat me so bad. He beat me so bad again. I can’t do this anymore. Please please help.”

The victim told police she and Pullen began arguing, and he verbally abused her and began punching her in the face.

She opened the door to escape and fell from the vehicle, striking the pavement.

After the ambulance arrived, police noted that swelling on the victim’s left eye was “similar to the size of a golf ball.” Pullen posted his $2,500 bail and was released.

3 hurt in accident

HUBBARD

Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a multivehicle accident on U.S. Route 62 in the township.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper said a pickup truck traveling westbound on Route 62 veered left of center and struck a trailer being pulled by a dump truck traveling eastbound, then spun and struck another pickup truck that was behind the dump truck.

The trooper said the driver of the first pickup truck that veered left of center was in critical condition as of late Wednesday afternoon, and the other two drivers were expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday.

Route 62 between Bell Wick and Lewis Seifert roads was closed for a few hours as the patrol and neighboring fire departments cleared the scene.

Italian festival downtown

YOUNGSTOWN

The city and the Youngstown Events and Citywide Special Projects Department welcomes the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival to downtown from Friday through Sunday. This annual event includes vendors, educational exhibits, ethnic food and entertainment.

In preparation for the weekend, these street closures will be in effect through 6 a.m. Monday: Phelps to Walnut streets and Commerce to Boardman streets.

In addition, a parking ban will be in effect until Monday at 6 a.m. There will be no parking on Commerce (both sides) from Phelps to Champion Street. Towing will be strictly enforced.

For information about the festival, visit www.youngstownitalianfest.org or call 330-501-3171.

For information about parking bans and street closures, contact Terrill Vidale at TVidale@YoungstownOhio.gov or by phone at 330-207-0551.

Drew gun at Denny’s

LIBERTY

An aggravated menacing charge is pending against a Youngstown man who police say brandished a gun at Denny’s restaurant on Belmont Avenue on Sunday morning.

A man told police Cleveland Jackson, 24, had stolen $300 from him. He stated he confronted Jackson about the money after running into him at Denny’s.

In response, Jackson pulled out a handgun, according to a police report.

An officer had been driving past the restaurant while this was happening, and the victim flagged him down.

The officer reported when he stopped, Jackson started walking toward him with his hands in the air, then suddenly ran toward Chase Bank. Police retrieved the gun from the backseat of a nearby vehicle.

Jackson remains at large. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Resigns from board

WARREN

On the day the Trumbull County commissioners accepted the resignation of Michael Welsh as a board member of the Western Reserve Port Authority, the authority’s board requested to bring back former member David Detec.

Welsh resigned after about six months on the board because his work as owner of a landscaping company made it difficult for him to attend meetings, said John Moliterno, authority executive director.

Welsh replaced Detec, an attorney. All seven of his former fellow board members signed a letter delivered to commissioners Wednesday asking for Detec to be brought back. Moliterno said the authority appreciates Detec’s expertise in contract law and other issues. One reason Welsh was appointed was that he lives in Vienna, where officials have asked for greater representation on the authority board.

$5K for Leo scholarship

liberty

Thanks to a Coffee with a Cop event that took place in May at Liberty’s Dunkin Donuts, $5,058 was contributed to the Officer Justin Leo Scholarship Fund. Leo was a Girard officer shot and killed in the line of duty in October 2017.

The doughnut and coffee shop presented the check to Leo’s parents along with an additional $5,000 from Dunkin Donuts.

All the money will be used for scholarships that benefit Girard High School students.

‘Fill a Cruiser’ event

BOARDMAN

Boardman Police Department will host a “Fill a Cruiser” school supply drive from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive; Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road; and Office Max, 427 Boardman-Poland Road.

During the event, two marked police cruisers will be parked in front of the stores, ready to be filled with school supplies. Items needed include loose leaf paper, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, markers, folders, binders, dry erase markers, glue, index cards, tissue products, hand sanitizer, and cleaning products.

All items will benefit Boardman schools students from kindergarten to eighth grade. Supplies also will be accepted at the police department until Monday.

National Night Out

LIBERTY

The township police department will host the National Night Out from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the old Liberty High School parking lot, 317 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

The National Night Out is a nationwide event that promotes positive relationships between the police and the communities they serve. The event will feature a parade on Shady Road at 6 p.m., followed by activities, including a police dog demonstration, emergency vehicle displays, the 910th Airlift Wing, a car show, games, music, refreshments and more.

Speakers will be police Chief Toby Meloro, Pastor Michael Constantino of New Life Christian Fellowship, schools Superintendent Joseph Nohra and Trustee Arnie Clebone. There also will be a vote on the township’s new logo.

Weather-siren tests

HERMITAGE, Pa.

Hermitage Fire Department will conduct the monthly test of the Shenango Valley weather warning sirens at 10 a.m. today.

The test will include activation of the Clark, Farrell, Sharpsville, Shenango, West Middlesex and Wheatland weather sirens. Disregard the sirens during the test.

Open house at PIA

VIENNA

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics will host a public open house at 11 a.m. Saturday at its Vienna campus, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE.

Representatives of Piedmont Airlines will be on campus to share information about careers with potential students. They are also available for advance or event-day interviews.

Attendees will also tour the campus classrooms and hangar, learn about the 16-month program, view interactive demonstrations, meet faculty and students and learn about career opportunities.

There is open enrollment through the year accompanied by admission requirements. For information, call 1-800-444-1440, or visit www.pia.edu.