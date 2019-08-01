Disciplinary hearing set for attorneys Rauzan, Clemente Wagner
Disciplinary hearing set for Rauzan
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A disciplinary hearing has been set for attorneys Drew Rauzan and Carol Clemente Wagner by the Mahoning County Bar Association for Aug. 28-29.
A complaint to the bar association by clients of the attorneys alleged the pair had defrauded them of a $5,000 retainer fee without providing substantive legal work in return.
Rauzan and Clemente Wagner also are accused of commingling, as the retainer fee was split between both Rauzan and Clemente Wagner’s funds without the knowledge of their clients.
The bar association ruled in favor of the attorneys’ clients in February and directed Rauzan and Clemente Wagner to repay the $5,000.
Rauzan was Campbell police chief before he resigned amid an investigation into his use of law-enforcement databases to look up information on women who were not under investigation.
