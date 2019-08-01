Cortland Bancorp

CORTLAND

Cortland Bancorp announced its 2019 first-half financial results, which included a net income of $3.4 million, or $.79 per share. It represents a 4.3 percent increase over the previous year’s $3.3 million, or $.75 per share.

For the second quarter of 2019, the company’s net income was $1.3 million versus $1.8 million in 2018.

GM 3Q dividend

DETROIT

General Motors Co. announced a third-quarter 2019 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable Friday, Sept. 20, to all shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 6.

Tri-Health to open

BOARDMAN

Tri-Health, a store selling CBD products, will open Saturday at the Southern Park Mall. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Tuesday legalizing hemp, from which cannabidiol is derived. More information can be found at www.Tri-Healthy.com.

Ohio to give breaks to new Amazon centers

COLUMBUS

The state has signed off on tax incentives for two more Amazon distribution centers in Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the tax breaks could be worth up to $12.1 million based on how many jobs the internet retailer creates. The new centers in Akron and in Rossford near Toledo are expected to create 2,500 jobs. They will be seventh and eighth for Amazon in Ohio.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved both projects Monday. Amazon will receive a portion of the state income tax the new workers pay. The fulfillment center in Akron is hiring 1,500 workers with a total payroll of $46.8 million annually. In Rossford, Amazon will hire 1,000 workers at a payroll of $31.2 million.

Survey: Businesses added 156,000 jobs

WASHINGTON

U.S. companies added a healthy 156,000 jobs in July with larger firms accounting for much of the gains, a private survey found.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that there was solid hiring in the construction, transportation, health care and leisure and hospitality sectors. But smaller companies are struggling to find talent after years of robust job growth. Businesses that have fewer than 20 employees shed workers for the third straight month.

Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa.

Authorities say a woman suspected of urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in Pennsylvania has turned herself in.

West Mifflin police say 20-year-old Grace Brown is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief, open lewdness and public drunkenness. It wasn’t known if she’s retained an attorney. Brown turned herself in Tuesday after learning that authorities were looking for her.

Authorities had posted surveillance photos of the incident on Twitter. But they haven’t said when the incident took place or why they believe she relieved herself on the potatoes.

A Walmart representative has said an employee saw what Brown was doing. The company “immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area.”

Staff/wire reports