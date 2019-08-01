Cleveland prosecutors seek death penalty in slayings of teen and dad
EAST CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors in Cleveland plan to seek the death penalty against three men accused of torturing a 14-year-old girl and robbing her father before killing them and burning their bodies.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said his office’s capital review committee decided to pursue the death penalty based on the facts, circumstances and evidence. The bodies of 39-year-old Paul Bradley and 14-year-old Paris Bradley were found Oct. 10 in a burning car in East Cleveland.
The men were originally indicted in December on charges including aggravated murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A grand jury on Wednesday re-indicted them to add specifications that could result in the death penalty if they’re convicted.
Authorities say the men went to Bradley’s Bedford home to rob him and killed him and his daughter.
