August 1, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Erik and Amanda Rigby, Hubbard, boy, July 28 (correction).

Dean and Ashley Knipp, Youngstown, boy, July 30.

Zachary and Sarah Cuculich, Canfield, girl, July 30.

Paige Harris and Andrew Rowell, Salem, boy, July 30.

Bobbi Parks and Michael Herron Jr., East Liverpool, girl, July 30.

Elena Andino and Kazrick Kossa, Youngstown, girl, July 30.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Kayla Blosser and Dillon Nezbeth, Warren, boy, July 29.

Kevin and Miranda Tenney, Warren, boy, July 29.

Hannah Popowich, Girard, boy, July 30.

