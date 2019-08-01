Akron: Man stole bulldozer, drove it into porch of house
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man accused of stealing a bulldozer and driving it into the porch of a house after an argument with the home’s resident has been arrested on charges including theft and criminal damaging.
Akron police say Randy Schiffbauer, of Akron, is accused of taking the bulldozer from a nearby construction site and driving to the house and into the enclosed porch. Authorities say a parked vehicle and a chain-link fence also were hit by the bulldozer.
Police said the bulldozer was gone when they arrived on the scene July 5. It was later found abandoned.
Schiffbauer was charged last week. A message seeking comment was left for the 22-year-old Akron man’s attorney.
