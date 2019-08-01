Access to homes around Kinsman Lake remains limited

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

KINSMAN

Residents of Kinsman and the surrounding area filled the Kinsman United Methodist Church on Wednesday to learn they must wait a little longer for lasting solutions to the devastation caused by the July 20 flood.

The flood washed away part of the causeway that leads to homes on the east side of Kinsman Lake, leaving residents stranded, a situation that was resolved by using ATVs to evacuate them.

Now, they want to know when things will get back to normal and they can get back into their homes.

Township, county and health officials say they are working on that, but it looks like it won’t be anytime soon.

A plan is in place to construct a temporary access road across the lake that would permit property owners to get their vehicles out, but not back in until a permanent structure is built along its original course. The temporary road would be used for foot traffic and ATV vehicles after that.

The permanent structure is “priority No. 1 when funding becomes available,” according to an information sheet provided by Trustee Linda Miller.

More immediate will be garbage removal from the affected homes to avoid problems with rodents and other threats to health.

Access will be provided Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Two adults per household will be permitted access. No children will be permitted.

Parking is on Morford East. Car pooling is encouraged.

During this process, baby-sitting by responsible adults is available at the Methodist church.

The first priority when residents get to their homes is to gather household waste, such as refrigerator and freezer items, bag them and place them at the roadside within the first hour. Homeowners must be on site for garbage to be removed.

Upon departure, residents may take out what they can carry on their laps. No televisions or other large items are permitted, and hazardous materials, such as gasoline, may be neither taken in nor brought out.

Residents are urged to document all of their losses, including food, in the event they are covered by insurance or other means, officials said.

Contamination of well water is also a concern.

Frank J. Migliozzi, commissioner of the Trumbull County Combined Health District, said arrangements have been made by the health district and the Northern Community Foundation to test well water free of charge to those who believe their well could have been contaminated by the flooding. Documentation of flood damage is required.

Migliozzi urged affected residents to have their wells tested and not to consume water from them until they go through inspection.

For one resident who has lived along the lake since 1994, access to her property is a priority.

Another couple from Lakeview Drive are living with a daughter.

The woman was home when the flood struck, but because their home is about 20 feet above flood level, it sustained little, if any, damage.

Her husband was at Times Square Restaurant and didn’t immediately realize the gravity of the situation.

“We’re safe, but it’s not home,” he said.

.