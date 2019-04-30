YSU commencement

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University welcomes two alumni back to campus to speak at Spring Commencement on May 11: Sam Grooms, chief executive officer of Hy-Tek Material Handling, and Don Lewis, president of Essity’s Professional Hygiene.

Graduation will take place at two ceremonies: 9:30 a.m. for students in the Williamson College of Business Administration, Beeghly College of Education and College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics; and 2:30 p.m. for students in the Cliffe College of Creative Arts and Communication, Bitonte College of Health and Human Services and College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

Grooms will speak at the morning ceremony, while Lewis is the speaker at the afternoon event. Both will receive honorary doctorate degrees in business administration.

ACTION meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The ACTION Housing Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. today at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmont Drive, to work to hold problem landlords and property owners accountable and to continue planning work to address the issue.

The task force is a group of city residents and faith leaders who want to make sure the people of the Mahoning Valley have safe, fair and quality housing.

Warren man charged

NILES

A Warren man charged with several offenses after Vienna police say he fled from them on foot during a traffic stop April 19 at Niles Vienna and Smith Stewart roads is in the Trumbull County jail.

Niles police arrested John A. Walker Jr., 28, of Hickory Lane Southwest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a house on Peffer Avenue.

Walker is facing charges of obstructing official business, interfering with a police order and trespassing filed by Vienna police in Girard Municipal Court. He also has outstanding warrants filed by Niles police in Niles Municipal Court on charges of theft, felony vandalism and obstruction of official business.

Open enrollment closes

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown Local School District will close open enrollment for the 2019-20 school year today.

Applications will be accepted for students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade based on grade-level availability. Applications are now available on the Austintown schools website at austintownschools.org. To be accepted for open enrollment, completed applications must be submitted online. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Any students living in Ohio and entering grades kindergarten through eighth grade are eligible. One application must be completed for each student.

No new students will be accepted in grades nine through 12. Only existing open-enrollment students and those in special programs will be accepted into the high school.

For information, call the registration office at 330-797-3900, ext. 1516.

Board fundraiser

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County Juvenile Court Community Advisory Board is having a bags and baubles fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. May 9 at Avion on the Water.

Sponsored by Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, this fundraiser will contribute to the mission of the board by raffling off designer handbags and baubles and baskets of jewelry, wallets and other accessories. This fundraising event will help the board continue its mission to support the Mahoning County Juvenile Court by planning, coordinating and sponsoring various events and activities that provide support and educational opportunities for at-risk youths and families.

Man reports robbery

WARREN

A city man, 23, told police he was robbed of his sweatshirt, cellphone and shoes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday as he walked along Merriweather Street near Southern Boulevard Northwest.

The man said three men in their 20s in a gray Ford Taurus stopped and asked him a question about his brother, then one got out of the car and pointed a gun at him, demanding money.

When he said he didn’t have any, they demanded his sweatshirt, shoes and phone and fled south on Southern then east of Market Street.

Children outside alone

WARREN

Trumbull County Children Services was advised Sunday morning after a passerby spotted children age 1 and 3 outside alone on Peace Avenue Northwest.

A woman called 911 at 11:20 a.m. saying she saw the two kids run out of the back door of a home on Peace Avenue and was concerned they might run into the street.

When police arrived, the mother told them she had fallen asleep. Police observed food on the kitchen floor that had attracted ants. Police advised Children Services of the poor living conditions, but there were no charges on file at Warren Municipal Court on Monday.

The woman previously had pleaded guilty to child endangering in Warren Municipal Court on March 19 and spent 10 days in the county jail.

National Day of Prayer

YOUNGSTOWN

A service celebrating the National Day of Prayer will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in downtown Youngstown, in front of the Huntington Bank. The service will feature music and special prayers for the community, government leaders and law enforcement. This year’s theme is “Love one another.”

Vehicular-assault case

WARREN

Jasmine J. Hoover, 18, of Fredonia, Pa., pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and attempted theft of a dangerous drug in a May 21, 2018, dispute.

She will be sentenced in about four weeks in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, after the Adult Probation Department conducts a check of her background. She could get several years in prison or probation.

Records say a 19-year-old pregnant city woman suffered injuries from being thrown off a car driven by Hoover on Charles Avenue Southeast when the car stopped abruptly. The woman was then run over.

A witness said the victim and Hoover were talking before the incident, then the victim got angry and jumped on the hood and banged on the windshield.

YSU’s Heritage Award

YOUNGSTOWN

Accomplished faculty members Bege Bowers and Lauren Schroeder will receive Youngstown State University’s Heritage Award at the annual Faculty and Staff Showcase at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by YSU on former faculty and administrators.

Also at the event, YSU will present Distinguished Professor Awards for faculty and Distinguished Service Awards for university staff.SClB