UPDATE | Burned Masters Tuxedo building to be razed
YOUNGSTOWN — A city ladder truck is on the scene of the Masters Tuxedo building on Market Street, which has been on fire since 11:15 p.m. Monday.
Fire investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the building has a very large basement which is hampering efforts to extinguish the fire.
A city demolition crew is on the way to remove debris so crews can put out the fire in the basement.
Wright said the building also has a bowling alley inside. The basement was full of old tuxedos, Wright said.
