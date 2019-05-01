Youngstown City Schools seek more bus drivers

YOUNGSTOWN

If you’re in the market for a new job that includes health insurance, love kids and aren’t afraid to learn new things, Youngstown City School District officials want to talk to you.

The district plans an informational meeting May 8, for anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver. The school district offers competitive wages, healthcare benefits and complete training.

“It’s time to start to prepare for the upcoming school year,” said Colleen Murphy-Penk, district transportation chief. “We’re looking to recruit some quality people into our transportation family.”

She added that the training process can take up to two months to complete so it’s time to start hiring new drivers and getting them trained and prepared to drive school buses.

Training includes Class B Commercial Driver’s license with passenger and school bus endorsements, Ohio School Bus Certification, and first aid and CPR Certification.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. May 8, at the Youngstown City School District bus garage, 1500 Teamsters Drive. Attendees should enter through the door labeled, “Office #2.” Any individual seeking employment who already has a Class B license and school bus certification will be offered a pay rate to match his or her completed years of service.