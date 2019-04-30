The Vindicator needs your summer event information!


April 30, 2019 at 9:29a.m.

On May 23, The Vindicator will publish its annual Summer Fun edition – a long and complete guide to area fairs, festivals, music in the park, cruise-ins, bike nights, fireworks and other summer events.

To be included in this special pull-out guide (there is no charge), send us your information by May 20. You can email it to wheretogo@vindy.com or mail it to: The Vindicator, entertainment dept., 107 Vindicator Square, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Please include the name of your organization’s event, sponsor, dates and times, location, special attractions (bands, food, games, etc.) and a phone number or email address where readers can get more information.

If you have questions, call us in The Vindicator newsroom at 330-747-1471, ext. 1506

