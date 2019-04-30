Retain McNally on council

Say what you will about Youngstown City Councilwoman Lauren McNally, but rarely has the cat ever caught her tongue.

In her fourth year representing the city’s 5th Ward, Democrat McNally has established herself as one of the most vocal and articulate members of the seven-member legislative body. It’s not uncommon to hear her fire off a chain of probing questions to city department heads at council meetings and caucuses to get a better handle on city priorities and issues for herself and her constituents.

As a result, she has gained a solid understanding of Youngstown’s biggest problems and is intelligently armed with ideas to mitigate or solve them.

She rightly targets anemic finances, lack of sufficient economic development and infrastructure deficiencies as the three greatest challenges confronting the city.

We believe her thoughtful and probing demeanor will continue to serve the city well in overcoming those and other challenges and endorse her for re-election.

Her Democratic challenger, Jim Cerimele, chose not to meet with The Vindicator Editorial Board, a prerequisite for endorsement consideration.