UPDATE | West Branch teacher placed on leave

BELOIT — A West Branch Local School District teacher has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, pending a full investigation, according to a Tuesday district news release.

The West Branch Local School District was made aware of a social media post regarding an alleged incident involving a former student and a current teacher, the release said. The alleged incident took place off campus in July of 2015, and involved a high school teacher and a 2013 graduate, who was not a student at the time of the alleged incident.

This allegation was brought to the superintendent’s attention on Friday.

The superintendent responded by consulting law enforcement, board counsel and current employees, according to the news release.