Poetry performed in rock music style

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Cardinal Mooney High School students performed poetry in the style of rock music.

Their performance Tuesday was part of the school’s new program, Poetry Rocks Schools, turning classic and modern poetry into songs in a wide variety of contemporary styles.

Poetry Rocks, a program in New York aiming to become nationally known, “combines modern commercial music with poetry to give kids new way to expand literacy,” said Larry Lozier, co-owner and founder of Poetry Rocks. “We want to connect their cultural lives outside of school [and] mix that with what goes on in the classroom ... We discuss emotional things in their lives and how it relates to the poem.”

This is done through rapping and role-playing.

“The kids are not just learning from Shakespeare or T.S. Elliot, they’re collaborating with them,” Lozier said. “We are working with historical geniuses in the same par.”

Diane Mastro-Nard, curriculum coordinator for Poetry Rocks, said the program encourages students’ creativity and analysis of their own world and emotions.

“It’s about more than them,” she said. “I think it creates a better environment for them and others if you think about it.”

Students like it too.

“It was awesome,” said senior student Matthew Rossi. “It was sort of a new perspective on being non-traditional in a way more engaging [way] than normal. It was better than a teacher standing there and telling you everything.”

George Sdregas, also a senior, said the non-traditional way of learning allows for a different kind of learning environment.

“It combines two types of learning — visual and auditory learning — and even kinetic learning,” he said. “It really brings it all together and creates a whole learning experience.”

George liked the feeling it gives him.

“The sensation of the music when we all got together and rapping and singing with the class is a good feeling,” he said.

And that fondness for the program makes it easier to learn.

“It’s hard to get students to learn if they don’t care,” Matthew said. “Getting them to care is overcoming an obstacle and helps it be fun.”

English teacher Joy Huber said it’s nice to see her students have fun with the program.

“Learning doesn’t have to be rigid, old-school learning — it can be something where everybody can relate,” she said. “Music brings people together.”

Poetry Rocks is also at Ursuline High School and Fitch High School.

For information about Poetry Rocks visit poetryrocksschools.com/.