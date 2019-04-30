Warren man charged following death of woman in April 19 Howland crash

Staff report

WARREN

Not-guilty pleas were entered Monday in Warren Municipal Court for Kyle B. Munson, 30, of North River Road to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol. Judge Thomas Gysegem suspended Munson’s driving privileges.

Munson was charged Monday after a woman injured in an April 19 head-on crash involving Munson on North River Road in Howland died. If convicted, Munson could get about eight years in prison. On Friday, Annette Maraczi, 68, of Mecca Township died in Cleveland University Hospitals because of complications from injuries she suffered in the crash.

She was a passenger in a car driven by Betty Geiwitz, 75, of North Bloomfield, who also was seriously injured. Maraczi was a 1968 graduate of Maplewood High School who retired in 1999 from Delphi Packard Electric, her obituary says.

Munson was eastbound on North River Road when he traveled left of center east of Larchmont Avenue and struck a westbound vehicle that contained the women. Munson was not injured.