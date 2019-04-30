Mercy program preaches movement

YOUNGSTOWN

Sitting may be the new smoking, and with Americans resting an average of 10 hours a day, it is quickly becoming a major health concern.

Mercy Health Community Education’s spring Women in Touch program is “Movement: Essential for Aging Well.”

Lana Eddy-Campfield, an exercise physiologist who works in the senior exercise and wellness program at St. Joe’s at the Mall, will discuss the science that explains how an active lifestyle helps to reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes and heart disease, and slow progression of those illnesses.

The program is from 5 to 7 p.m. May 7 at DiLucia’s Banquet Room, 2610 Elm Road N.E., Warren, and May 21 at Mr. Anthony’s, 7440 South Ave., Boardman. Nurses – RNs and LPNs – and dietitians and dietetic technicians will earn 1.0 continuing education credits for attending.

Registration and dinner are at 5 p.m. The presentation begins at 5:45 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Reservations are required. Call 330-480-3070.

4-part class will focus on diabetes

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

Penn State Extension will offer a four-part class on how to better manage diabetes from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday as well as May 8, 15 and 22 at the YMCA New Castle, 20 W. Washington St.

“Dining with Diabetes” is for those who have type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.

The cost is $39. To register or for information, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes or call 877-345-0691.

US measles cases up

Associated Press

Measles continues to spread in the United States, with more 704 cases reported so far this year in 22 states.

U.S. health officials on Monday updated the national tally. It has already eclipsed the total for any full year since 1994, when 963 cases were reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this year’s count includes 44 people who caught the disease while traveling in another country. Some of them triggered U.S. outbreaks, mostly among unvaccinated people. That includes the largest outbreaks, in Orthodox Jewish communities in and around New York City.

No deaths have been reported but 66 patients were hospitalized.

Measles spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes.