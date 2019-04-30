LaPierre re-elected to lead gun lobby

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS

Wayne LaPierre, the fiery public face of the National Rifle Association for decades, fended off a backlash inside the organization over its finances and direction, winning re-election Monday as the gun lobby’s CEO.

The move, announced on the NRA magazine’s American Rifleman website, came during a closed-door meeting of the group’s board of directors.

It was unclear if the debate that has roiled the 5-million-member organization in recent weeks would still lead to significant changes in its operations. Board members did not immediately return messages for comment; their phones had been confiscated before entering the meeting room.

The board also elected a slate of leaders, including Carolyn Meadows as president. She bypassed the person who traditionally would have been next in line to become president.

For the past two decades, the NRA has faced criticism from among its ranks that its leaders had become corrupted by the millions of dollars flowing into its coffers. The criticism has included allegations of self-dealing and excessive personal spending. Now the pressure has increased, with New York’s attorney general opening an investigation that could threaten the group’s tax-exempt status.