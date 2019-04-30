Karaoke party on the B&O patio pavilion

YOUNGSTOWN

A weekly live patio party series will begin Wednesday at the new pavilion at B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave.

The parties – which will take place rain or shine – will feature live karaoke, and all genres of singers, musicians and poets are welcome.

There will be live music by the Nice Band and guest vocalists Priscilla and Jody Baldwin will perform.

Admission is free but guests are asked to bring canned goods to donate to the Rescue Mission.

The parties will take place every Wednesday this summer.