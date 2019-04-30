Jury selection starts in double shooting case

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection started Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused in a December 2016 double shooting.

Raymon Autry, 20, of Bryson Street, is on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault in a Dec. 3, 2016, home invasion on Elbertus Avenue that wounded two people.

Autry was not charged until February 2018 after a gun he was caught with during a traffic stop was tested and found to have been used in the home invasion.

The gun was found after Autry was taken into custody by police for blocking traffic at Kensington and Saranac avenues.

Reports said Autry told police he did not have a driver’s license, so because of that his car was towed. When police searched the car before it was towed, they found the gun.

The gun matched one used in the Elbertus Avenue home invasion, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the pelvis and a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg.

When police arrived, they found the two shooting victims inside as well as a woman.

The victims told them a man burst in holding a handgun and demanded to know where the money and drugs were. He then forced the woman and one of the victims to kneel while forcing the other victim at gunpoint to take him through the house.

When they got back to the living room, the gunman tried to take a video-game system. Reports said the two victims struggled with the gunman for the system when a second person, also armed, came inside and fired several shots, striking both men.

Another person who was in a separate apartment in the home told police he went outside to charge his cellphone in his car when the cellphone was taken at gunpoint by someone outside.

The suspect then went inside, and the man heard several gunshots a short time later, reports said.

Victims were able to pick Autry out of a photo lineup, city prosecutors said at Autry’s arraignment in municipal court.