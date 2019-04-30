Interstate 76 eastbound ramp to the Ohio Turnpike has reopened
YOUNGSTOWN
The Interstate 76 eastbound ramp to the Ohio Turnpike has reopened, following a crash earlier today, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
YOUNGSTOWN
