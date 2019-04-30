Eastwood Mall launches contest

niles

Eastwood Mall is launching its Small Shop Showdown contest, which will provide 26 weeks of free rent inside the mall from July 22 to Jan. 20, 2020, to the winner.

Between April 29 and June 7, potential business owners can pitch a business idea online at wwww.eastwoodmall.com/smallshopshowdown and fill out the application form.

The mall’s leasing staff will select the winner June 21. The winner must be ready to open for business July 22.

The mall, located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, will provide promotional assistance such as posters and digital signage.

ASECU awards $500 scholarship

AUSTINTOWN

The Associated School Employees Credit Union awarded a $500 scholarship to credit union member Megan Burkett at ASECU’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The scholarship was established in memory of G. Howard Shreve, the credit union’s founder who also served on the board of directors for 52 years.

ASECU is a full-service financial institution that has served the Mahoning Valley since 1959.

Hospital receives legacy fund award

EAST LIVERPOOL

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio selected the East Liverpool City Hospital as one of two grantees for this year’s Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund, which aims to support initiatives that improve quality of life in underserved Ohio communities through competitive grant rounds.

The award will help the hospital provide its eight-week summer educational program, Summer Skills, for children with autism and developmental delays.

The other award grantee was the Scioto Valley Local School District of Pike County.

For more information, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Lunch, presentation set for HR program

boardman

The Western Reserve Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a lunch and presentation for its Strategic HR Practices program May 14 at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

Registration and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon. DCW Group will be presenting from noon to 1 p.m.

WRC-SHRM has been serving local human-resource professionals throughout Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties since 1997.

GM declares quarterly dividend

DETROIT

General Motors Co. on Monday declared a second quarter dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock.

The dividend is payable Friday to all common shareholders of record at the close of business June 7.

GM is scheduled to announce first-quarter earnings results today before the market opening.

