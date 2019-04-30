Agenda Wednesday

McDonald Village, caucus followed by council meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Poland Township, special board meeting in executive session, 5 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.

Struthers City Council, council-as-a-whole committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee at 4:45 p.m., regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., 26 S. Phelps St.

