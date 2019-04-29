Search for suspect after 4 bodies found in apartment complex

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Four people were found dead at an apartment complex in Ohio after a man called 911 saying he had returned home to find his wife and family members on the ground and bleeding.

The call around 10 p.m. Sunday led police to find the bodies of four adults at the Lakefront at West Chester complex in West Chester Township, roughly 20 miles north of Cincinnati.

Township Police Chief Joel Herzog said Monday that police were searching the area for any suspect, and there was no immediate threat to the community.

The man who called 911 provided little information on the call. He could be heard frantically shouting to neighbors for help while the dispatcher tried to question him about what happened.

Herzog said it was too early to know the cause of death or provide information on any suspect.

Authorities have said that multiple agencies, including the State Highway Patrol, are assisting in the investigation. Police helicopters and K-9 units have also been used in the search.



Police established a perimeter around the apartment complex early Monday and widened their search.

Butler County’s coroner and investigators from her office arrived at the scene Monday morning, according to a statement from the coroner’s office. It wasn’t clear how soon the autopsies would be completed.

Police planned a news conference later today.