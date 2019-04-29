Ryan releases 10 years of tax returns

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, today released 10 years of tax returns.

The campaign wrote in an email: “Full and complete transparency with the American people is paramount to Congressman Tim Ryan. He understands that unity is built on trust earned with honesty and respect. While President [Donald] Trump’s lies are designed to fracture our communities and distract from his own failures – Tim Ryan knows that America is stronger. And he’s committed to restoring the unity and trust our country deserves.”

The returns are from 2009 to 2018.

In 2018, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and his wife, Andrea, a Weathersfield school teacher, reported $221,004 in total income. Nearly all of it came from Ryan’s congressional salary of $165,660 and his wife’s teacher salary of $53,503. The two paid $40,985 in federal taxes last year. The Ryans took the standard $24,000 deduction for married filed jointly.

In 2017, the two reported $219,120 in total income. Again, nearly all of it came from his congressional salary of $165,405 and her teaching salary of $50,341. They paid $46,426 in federal taxes and itemized that year showing $1,500 in gifts to charity.

In 2009, before Ryan was married, he filed $156,384 in total income with $155,438 of it from his congressional salary. He paid $29,046 in federal taxes that year and made $2,667 in gifts to charity.