REMINDER | ACTION Housing Task Force meets Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN — The ACTION Housing Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearrmont Ave., to work to hold problem landlords and property owners accountable and to continue planning work to address the issue.
The task force is a group of city residents and faith leaders who want to make sure the people of the Mahoning Valley have safe, fair and quality housing.
