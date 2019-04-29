Puddle of Mudd, Saliva to play amphitheater

YOUNGSTOWN — The Muddfest 2019 tour, featuring Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Sponge and Tantric, will come to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Aug. 11.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Covelli Centre box office.

Puddle of Mudd is best known for the songs “Blurry” and “She Hates Me.”